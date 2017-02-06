West African flag carrier Air Cote d’Ivoire has signed up for inflight passenger connectivity services from air transport IT specialist SITAONAIR.

The agreement will see the airline’s new Airbus A320s being equipped with SITAONAIR’s Internet ONAIR and Mobile ONAIR systems.

The former offers passengers inflight internet access from their personal devices and gives airlines the potential to generate ancillary revenues, while the latter gives travelers an inflight mobile phone, text and data service.

SITAONAIR personnel will start to activate the two systems from June 2017 on five new A320s equipped with Airbus’s Airline Network Architecture (ALNA) server platform. The services will use Inmarsat’s SwiftBroadband data service, which SITAONAIR will operate as service provider.

The project is scheduled for completion in 2019.

“With the first five of Africa’s airlines to achieve inflight connectivity in the continent using SITAONAIR as their service provider of choice, [Air Cote d’Ivoire] is part of an inflight connectivity revolution gaining momentum across Africa, as the airlines in the region look to offer the same quality of product of passengers as other regions, like their Middle East neighbors,” SITAONAIR’s commercial regional VP for Middle East and Africa, Stephan Egli said.

“Passengers are telling us they want access to internet connectivity from ground-to-air, to enable them to sustain their online lives, wherever they fly,” Air Cote d’Ivoire’s CEO René Decurey said.

