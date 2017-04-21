Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet has signed a letter of intent (LOI) to equip its fleet with Lufthansa Systems’ BoardConnect Portable inflight entertainment (IFE) and e-commerce platform.

“Both companies signed an LOI to this effect after the Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) in Hamburg. SpiceJet passengers will be able to use the new offer within 2017,” Lufthansa Systems said, announcing the agreement April 20.

BoardConnect Portable uses battery-powered mobile streaming units (MSU), which can be placed on an aircraft to provide onboard IFE to passenger devices. MSUs qualify as non-permanently installed equipment so they are quick to roll out.

“SpiceJet expects to be the first low-cost carrier in India to provide this unique entertainment and shopping experience to its customers,” SpiceJet chief managing director Ajay Singh said.

New Delhi-based SpiceJet operates 55 Boeing 737s and Bombardier Q400s on domestic flights within India and to destinations in Southeast Asia.

