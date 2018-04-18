For some years now, pundits have argued that airline passengers will turn to their own electronic devices for IFE rather and that the traditional seatback screens are about to die out.

Lufthansa Systems begs to differ.

“There will always be a need for aircraft-provided content,” said Jan-Peter Gaense, Lufthansa Systems’ head of passenger experience products & solutions at the AIX exhibition in Hamburg. “It gives you access to content more quickly and, with personalization and individualization you can make it great for passengers.”

The presence of an onboard server also gives an airline other options, he added. “Let’s bring modern, Cloud-based technology into the aircraft and give airlines the tools to do what they do on the ground.

“There’s an app called Meal Order [that] brings personalized service for business-class passengers. The cabin crew ask what you would like for dinner, put your choice onto their tablet and it’s passed back immediately to the galley, where the staff know they have to put more meat on to cook, for example.”

That may only save a couple of minutes of a cabin crew member’s time, “but it makes the process slicker and it’s no longer a paper-based selection.”

The process of installing such apps on to the onboard computer menu has, itself, become a vastly faster process, Gaense said. Whereas previously the cycle needed to get a new product like Meal Order on to an aircraft could take three to six months, that cycle has now been shortened to a day.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com