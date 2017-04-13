Australian flag carrier Qantas has moved a step closer to providing inflight connectivity on its domestic aircraft fleet.

Following several months of tests with broadband provider ViaSat and nbn’s Sky Muster service, the airline is now operating Wi-Fi in beta mode on a Boeing 737-800. Up to 15,000 passengers a month will be able to try the service free of charge while the airline continues to fine-tune the system.

ViaSat provides Qantas with connectivity between the aircraft, the high capacity satellites and the ground stations, which together provide a link to the internet. Nbn designs, builds and operates Australia’s national broadband service.

Sky Muster is a broadband Ka-band satellite service that covers mainland Australia, Tasmania and several nearby island groups.

Beta mode testing is anticipated to last until mid-2017, after which the system will be rolled out to Qantas’ 80-strong domestic fleet of Airbus 330-200s and -300s, as well as its Boeing 737s. The program should be complete by end 2018.

Qantas said the system will offers connectivity speeds up to 10 times faster than conventional onboard Wi-Fi and will allow passengers to stream films, TV shows, music and news. Users will also have access to email and social media, or can shop online.

Like several other airlines, the Australian carrier has decided to not to allow passengers to make inflight phone calls, fearing this will irritate nearby fellow travelers.

“Inflight Wi-Fi has been on our wish list for quite a while, but the sheer size of Australia meant it was hard to offer a service that was fast and reliable,” Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said on a demonstration flight over New South Wales. “The nbn has made it possible.”

Joyce said the technology on-board this 737 is “a generation ahead of what most airlines around the world have and there’s a fair amount of complexity involved. That’s why we’ve installed it on one aircraft for the first few months until we’ve finished fine-tuning and are ready to roll out to the rest of the domestic fleet.”

Wi-Fi will also provide Qantas pilots and cabin crew with real-time information that the airline said will improve efficiency and the passenger experience. Pilots will be able to access detailed live weather, which will help them steer clear of turbulence as well as making better use of tailwinds to reduce flying time. Cabin crew will have more options to better manage customers’ onward journeys while still in the air.

Qantas is in discussions with suppliers to develop an internet product for its international fleet that can overcome a number of technical, performance and coverage challenges.

Customer research commissioned by Qantas recently showed the most popular uses for Wi-Fi on domestic flights would be a mix of emails (52% of respondents), internet browsing (46%), streaming music/TV/movies (31%), social media (30%) and news (30%).

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com