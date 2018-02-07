LCC Norwegian is aiming to roll out long-haul connectivity as soon as the systems are approved for use on its Boeing 787 and 737 MAX aircraft. “We have been waiting for right technology to be certified on our long-haul aircraft. That’s why we have not been offering that until now,” Norwegian head of business development, station & inflight solutions Boris Bubresko told ATW during a phone interview. Norwegian already offers free Wi-Fi on its short-haul European flights ...