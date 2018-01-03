Norwegian Boeing 787-8
LCC Norwegian has made three C-level management changes, as it prepares for further network expansion and an upgrade of its long-haul product to include Wi-Fi and an improved premium cabin. “We’re upgrading the long-haul passenger experience by introducing a bigger premium cabin, inflight Wi-Fi and more brand-new aircraft to service our expanding network,” Norwegian CCO Thomas Ramdahl said. Norwegian’s last 20 Boeing 787s, scheduled to arrive from February onward, ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Norwegian details management changes, long-haul product upgrade" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.