Interjet A320neo
Mexico City-based LCC Interjet will install Wi-Fi on its new Airbus family aircraft deliveries, supplier Panasonic Avionics announced during the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Expo in Long Beach, California. Interjet plans to take delivery of the first connected aircraft—an Airbus A320neo—in November, according to a Panasonic statement. These aircraft will also feature overhead IFE monitors. It will be the first A320-family aircraft outfitted with Panasonic ...
