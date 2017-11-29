LATAM Airlines Group will offer inflight internet from the first half of 2018, starting with domestic and regional routes in Brazil. Inflight connectivity provider Gogo will provide the service.

The onboard Wi-Fi service will be installed gradually on LATAM Airlines Brazil’s aircraft—which operate national flights within Brazil as well as selected flights to other countries in Latin America—with the rollout expected to be completed during 2019. The service will also be extended progressively to the other LATAM markets, with further detail to be communicated in due course.

According to LATAM, various connection options will be available to passengers, including a basic service to check emails and messages, and a faster connection for those wanting to use streaming services.

Onboard Wi-Fi will complement LATAM Entertainment, the airline group’s wireless IFE for short-haul flights, which enables passengers to stream films, TV shows and other content on their mobile devices free of charge.

