Satellite communications specialist Inmarsat and Panasonic Avionics announced Sept. 19 they will combine their broadband inflight connectivity (IFC) services in a “landmark” deal to offer IFC to commercial aviation customers. Under the under a new, 10-year agreement, Inmarsat will become Panasonic’s exclusive provider of Ka-band IFC for commercial aviation. Also, Inmarsat will offer Panasonic’s portfolio of services and NEXT solutions to Inmarsat’s commercial ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Inmarsat, Panasonic Avionics partner on inflight connectivity" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.