Satellite communications specialist Inmarsat and Deutsche Telekom have completed the ground segment of the European Aviation Network (EAN), thus enabling the inception of the inflight connectivity service with British Airways, the two companies announced. At 75 Mbps per aircraft, the hybrid service is to provide high-speed Wi-Fi compatible with “streaming high-bandwidth content” in the passenger cabin, Deutsche Telekom SVP-international wholesale business Rolf Nafziger and ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Inmarsat, Deutsche Telekom complete EAN ground segment " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.