Honeywell has achieved European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certification for its JetWave high-speed satellite communications equipment on the Airbus A319.

The development will allow JetWave to be installed and used on the single-aisle airliner, giving passengers, pilots and operators who have access to satellite operator Inmarsat’s Global Xpress Ka-band service, GX Aviation, connection speeds similar to those at home or in an office.

Honeywell said its equipment gives users access to a stable “Wi-Fi in the Sky,” allowing them to use the internet to check email, download large files, make video calls or access films on demand without a drop in service, even on transoceanic flights.

Operators and maintenance personnel can also benefit from real-time updates to maximize flight efficiency and safety.

The company added that several airlines have committed to JetWave hardware and the Inmarsat network.

EAD Aerospace, which works closely with Honeywell, obtained the EASA certification to install JetWave on the A319.

Certification follows Honeywell’s first A319 installation as part of a VIP project in October 2016.

