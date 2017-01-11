Gallery: Lufthansa Group goes digital

Gallery: Lufthansa Group goes digitalJan 11, 2017
Lufthansa Group said it plans to become the “most digital aviation group” in 2017, chairman and CEO Carsten Spohr said at the company’s digital aviation forum Jan. 10. ATW joined a special A319 flight from Frankfurt, flying over Luxembourg and France, and returning to Frankfurt. On board the aircraft, passengers were able to join a live conference via a smartphone [provided by Lufthansa] with pilots in the cockpit and other guests both in the cabin and on the ground.