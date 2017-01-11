Gallery: Lufthansa Group goes digital

On board the aircraft, passengers were able to join a live conference via smartphone [provided by Lufthansa] with the pilots in the cockpit.

Flight attendants will be able to get detailed information about passenger needs, but future online digitalization will also include manuals and other necessary items.

Inmarsat SVP-strategy and business development Frederik van Essen talks with Lufthansa Group chairman and CEO Carsten Spohr about internet on board of aircrafts. Inmarsat has invested $4 billion, four satellites and the necessary ground infrastructure on this project.

Lufthansa's Digital Aviation Forum guests included top frequent travelers and journalists from all over the world to get a closer look at the Germany company's future in digitalization.

Lufthansa Group said it plans to become the “most digital aviation group” in 2017, chairman and CEO Carsten Spohr said at the company’s digital aviation forum Jan. 10. ATW joined a special A319 flight from Frankfurt, flying over Luxembourg and France, and returning to Frankfurt. On board the aircraft, passengers were able to join a live conference via a smartphone [provided by Lufthansa] with pilots in the cockpit and other guests both in the cabin and on the ground.