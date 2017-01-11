ATWOnline

Connect With Us
Home > Cabin Interiors & Connectivity > IFE > Gallery: Lufthansa Group goes digital

Gallery: Lufthansa Group goes digital

Jan 11, 2017
Comments 0

Lufthansa Group said it plans to become the “most digital aviation group” in 2017, chairman and CEO Carsten Spohr said at the company’s digital aviation forum Jan. 10. ATW joined a special A319 flight from Frankfurt, flying over Luxembourg and France, and returning to Frankfurt. On board the aircraft, passengers were able to join a live conference via a smartphone [provided by Lufthansa] with pilots in the cockpit and other guests both in the cabin and on the ground.

Please or Register to post comments.

Blogs & Commentary
Jan 6, 2017
blog

Aviation’s 2017 nightmares begin in Fort Lauderdale

There is still a lot to be learned from today’s shooting incident at Fort Lauderdale Airport, but this is the nightmare the industry – especially US airlines and airports – feared as we entered a new year....More
Jan 3, 2017
blog

In defense of airlines’ checked baggage fees

Those wanting checked baggage fees rescinded are inadvertently advocating for worse customer service for passengers....More
View More Opinions
ATW On-Location
Airbus Commercial Aircraft President and Airbus COO Fabrice Brégier
Jan 11, 2017
Article

Airbus achieves 731 net orders and 688 deliveries in 2016

Airbus secured net orders for 731 aircraft in 2016, while deliveries were up 8% at 688 aircraft, exceeding its full-year target. By comparison, Boeing logged net orders for 668 aircraft and delivered 728....More
Lufthansa's Harry Hohmeister
Jan 10, 2017
Article

Lufthansa begins trialing broadband on short- and medium-haul flights

Lufthansa Group said it plans to become the “most digital aviation group” in 2017, chairman and CEO Carsten Spohr said at the company’s digital aviation forum Jan. 10....More
Dec 21, 2016
Article
ATW Plus

INTERVIEW: Star Alliance CEO Mark Schwab

Kurt Hofmann interviewed Mark Schwab in Rio de Janeiro in December, where the Alliance celebrated the opening of a dedicated lounge at Rio’s Galeão–Tom Jobim International Airport. Schwab joined Star from United Airlines in 2011. He retires Jan. 1 and will be succeeded by COO Jeffrey Goh....More

Click here to read event news from ATW On-Location

Connect With Us
ATWOnline.com
Aviation Week Network

Copyright © 2017 Penton