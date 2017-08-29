GX Aviation will be available on more than 130 aircraft in Qatar Airways’ fleet
Doha-based Qatar Airways has begun installing Inmarsat’s GX Aviation connectivity on its Boeing 777 fleet after receiving European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) approval for the equipment. For Qatar fleet to be connected, EASA had to first grant supplemental type certification (STC) for GX Aviation on the 777. The STC is usually sought by the maintenance organization performing the work, but this time Inmarsat sought and managed the process. “This is the first time we have ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"EASA gives green light for Qatar Boeing 777 Wi-Fi roll-out" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.