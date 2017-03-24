Passenger loyalty used to revolve around frequent flier programs, then the focus switched to price. But to attract today’s digital travelers, the entire journey needs to be made as simple and connected as possible. Around 80% of passengers carry a smartphone, 50% also have a laptop and 15% carry three or more devices. This means that seamless integration between passengers, their devices and their environment—creating true journey continuity — is a ...
