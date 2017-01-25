American Airlines has decided against installing seatback video screens on its incoming fleet of Boeing 737 MAXs. American’s first 737 MAX models, the initial deliveries of a February 2013 order for 100 of the type, are scheduled to arrive later this year.

American announced the development in a Jan. 24 post on the company’s employee website.

“More than 90% of our passengers already bring a device or screen with them when they fly. Those phones and tablets are continually upgraded, they’re easy to use, and most importantly they are the technology that our customers have chosen,” American said. “It makes sense for American to focus on giving customers the best entertainment and fast connection options rather than installing seatback monitors that will be obsolete within a few years.”

Passengers with a phone, tablet or laptop will be able to access free inflight entertainment (IFE) from the aircraft’s onboard library without purchasing an inflight internet connection, American said. Wi-Fi connections will be available for a fee, allowing for streaming, texting and web-surfing.

The airline is in the process of installing satellite-based Wi-Fi on its narrowbody fleet, with summer 2018 the target date for 50% fleet installation, and the end of 2019 the target date for the entire fleet.

“While streaming entertainment is an increasingly good option for domestic flights, seat-back screens will continue to be important to customers flying internationally,” American said. “Our widebodies will continue to have seatback screens, and some of our narrowbodies used for specific flights will also keep their seatback screens. We’ll keep seatback monitors on Boeing 777s, 787s, Airbus A330s, and our A350s, which begin arriving next year. We’re also committed to seat-back screens on our three-class A321s.”

The airline is expecting to take delivery of 40 current-generation 737 and A321 aircraft in 2017. All will arrive with seatback monitors and power at every seat, an airline spokesperson told ATW.

“We expect 50% of our domestic narrowbody aircraft to be equipped with power at every seat by the end of 2018, and over 85% equipped by the end of 2020,” American said.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com