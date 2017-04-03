Virgin Australia’s low-cost carrier (LCC) Tigerair Australia is looking at “bring your own device” intranet solutions for its remaining Airbus A320s, as it transitions to an all-Boeing 737-800 fleet.

The move follows Tigerair Australia’s July 2016 decision to swap from an all-A320 fleet to 737-800s over the coming three years.

Tigerair Australia has already taken four 737-800s from parent carrier Virgin Australia, which it used on international routes to Bali, Indonesia until these services were discontinued.

The 737s are equipped with Kontron hardware and Arconics’ CloudStore software. This is an offline solution, where content like films, TV shows and music are manually uploaded to the aircraft once a month and accessed via passengers’ own devices. Passengers can use the TV and music services free of charge, but there is an A$9 ($7) fee for the film content.

Tigerair Australia manager ancillary and product Peter Edwards told ATW he is looking to bring the 14 remaining A320s—which have no inflight entertainment—up to a similar standard as the 737s.

He is meeting with potential suppliers at Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg and said a portable onboard intranet solution, accessible via passenger’s own devices, is a likely choice. This means the roll-out could potentially be very quick, depending on how the negotiations go.

“We’re discussing to see what’s out there,” Edwards told ATW during an exclusive interview in Hamburg.

He declined to comment on exactly how many 737s Tigerair Australia will take in total, as the numbers are still being finalized. The replacement 737-800s are being moved over from the Virgin Australia mainline fleet, as the airline has 737 MAXs on order.

Tigerair Australia will stick with its existing platform for the remaining 737s and has no plans to introduce full Wi-Fi connectivity. “It’s too expensive for an LCC and is not viable,” Edwards said.

