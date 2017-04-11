Technology provider Thales has signed a contract with an unnamed customer, covering its entire suite of inflight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) products, which should be made public by June.

Speaking to ATW at the Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) in Hamburg, Thales VP global sales and marketing GM international operation William Huot-Marchand said the system will go live from the fourth quarter of 2017, covering a single-type fleet.

No further details were given on the airline identity, the geographic region, or the aircraft type in question.

This will mark the first time that the Thales product suite has been integrated into a single ecosystem, combining technology silos and culminating the company’s work over the past four to five years.

The customer has selected the latest generation of Thales’ AVANT IFEC product, with full connectivity and data services, plus cloud enablement. This fits closely with Thales’ InFlt360 vision for future aircraft systems.

While the contact has been signed, the name of the airline has not yet been disclosed, but Thales said it should be revealed before the Paris Air Show in June.

