Global air transport IT specialist SITA’s connected aircraft business SITAONAIR sees growing demand for its inflight internet and upgraded onboard mobile services as airlines seek to offer their customers choice, VP-strategy, portfolio & marketing Dominique El Bez said at the Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) in Hamburg. “At the moment, we see them both growing and in our vision of the future we see them both growing—consumers want choice,” he said. ...