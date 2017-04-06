As airlines struggle to harmonize their inflight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) systems across their fleets, software providers will be called upon to bridge the gap, SITA OnAir CEO David Lavorel said.

“Hardware is going to be a hurdle to the industry, because various generations of fleets are at various cycles of installation. The challenge is to provide software that bridges that fleet variety and diversity, providing passengers with a consistent experience,” Lavorel said, speaking at the Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) in Hamburg.

A lack of compatibility between technologies complicates IFEC integration and innovation, he said, leading to complexity, delays and extra cost.

“The industry is in need of a transversal solution that bridges the different types of hardware,” Lavorel said.

