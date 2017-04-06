Inflight connectivity provider Gogo sees good prospects for signing up more airline customers, in particular in the Middle East and Asia, after its selection as a lead supplier by Airbus and its deal with Virgin Australia. “The prospects are good everywhere we look and the Airbus announcement is key,” Gogo COO John Wade said at the Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) in Hamburg. “We have gone from being US-centric to global. We are focusing a lot in the Middle East and Asia ...