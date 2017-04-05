Embraer has selected Panasonic Avionics to provide inflight entertainment (IFE) and connectivity (IFEC) for the E-Jets E2, the second generation of E-Jets family of commercial aircraft.

The new contract extended the partnership between the two companies, with Panasonic offering Wi-Fi streaming entertainment and Wi-Fi connectivity services for the E2 aircraft.

“The extended partnership helps us to ensure our airline customers can offer their passengers a premium experience all over the world,” Embraer E-Jets E2 program director Fernando Antonio Oliveira said.

The system will be installed in the E2 demo aircraft.

According to Embraer, the up-to-130-seat E2 has accrued 275 firm orders.

The fourth E190-E2 test aircraft completed its maiden flight March 17. The first E190-E2 is scheduled to be delivered in the first half of 2018 to Norwegian regional airline Widerøe.

The E195-E2 completed its first flight from São José dos Campos, Brazil March 29, 22 days after the first prototype rolled out and more than three months ahead of schedule. The E195-E2 is scheduled to enter service with Azul Brazilian Airlines in the first half of 2019.

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@penton.com