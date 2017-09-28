AirAsia Group firmed up a deal with Inmarsat for satellite Wi-Fi on all of its Airbus A320s and A330s, the connectivity and satellite operator said during the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Expo in Long Beach, California. Inmarsat said the deal for its GX Aviation broadband internet includes more than 120 aircraft across AirAsia Group airlines today, along with new deliveries. It will also allow the company to connect future aircraft types in the fleet with Inmarsat’s ...
