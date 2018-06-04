Qantas said it will not launch new international long-haul services from Australia’s Perth Airport until a dispute with the airport has been resolved.

Qantas wanted to introduce a seasonal Perth-Johannesburg route, but the airport would not agree to the airline’s request regarding terminal use. As a result, the airline has shelved a plan for this route, Qantas executives said during the IATA AGM in Sydney.

In addition, the airline will not announce any more ultra-long-haul flights from Perth to Europe unless the airport meets its request on terminal use, Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said.

The carrier uses Perth as the departure point for its new nonstop flight to London, which is the first nonstop scheduled service to link Australian and the UK. Qantas executives said they are interested in adding nonstop flights to Paris and Frankfurt from Perth.

Joyce said he has written to Perth airport to express his concerns about the terminal issue, and is scheduled to meet the airport chairperson “soon. Until this is resolved, we won’t expand [internationally] from Perth,” he said.

Qantas wants to be able to use gates at the Perth domestic terminal for these international flights, to ease connections to long-haul flights from domestic services. However, the airport wants the carrier to use the international terminal, which would involve busing passengers to the international terminal and also towing aircraft between them.

The airport allowed Qantas to use the domestic terminal for the London flights, but would not agree to the Johannesburg flight. This meant a missed opportunity for the Perth-Johannesburg flight this season, as the aircraft to be used—an Airbus A330—was allocated elsewhere.

