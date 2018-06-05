Lufthansa Group CEO Carsten Spohr believes Boeing’s proposed new middle-of-the-market aircraft ( NMA ) will not arrive before “the end of the next decade”, several years behind Boeing’s own preliminary timeline.

Spohr pointed out during the IATA AGM in Sydney June 4 that “engine manufacturers are less enthusiastic about NMA than Boeing. But you cannot have a new aircraft with an old engine. If you do that then you are exactly where you don’t want to be in the cost curve.”

He noted that airlines continue to hang on to their Boeing 757s and 767s that the NMA is to replace.

“The excitement for new aircraft [among airlines] has diminished,” Spohr said. “They do not always work as well as promised initially.”

Jens Flottau, jens.flottau@aviationweek.com