Iran Air expects to take delivery of 11 new aircraft in 2018, but is up against a tight time window because of renewed sanctions against Iran that are expected to come into force in early August. Nevertheless, Iran Air chairman and managing director Farzaneh Sharafbafi told ATW on the sidelines of the IATA AGM in Sydney June 4: “We expect the delivery of eight ATRs turboprops and three Airbus aircraft this year.” ATW believes those aircraft will come from lessors. ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Iran Air hopes to receive 11 new airliners this year" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.