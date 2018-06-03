Airbus Commercial Aircraft president Guillaume Faury expects the company to have produced around 100 A320neo family aircraft by end of June that will then have to wait for engines to be attached.

The situation came about after one of the neo engine suppliers, Pratt & Whitney, encountered problems with is new geared turbofan while the other supplier, CFM International, has had delivery delays with the new LEAP-1A .

“This is a rather unique situation,” Faury said on the sidelines of the IATA AGM in Sydney June 2. “We have an industrial crisis to manage. It is not a good situation, but we try to communicate with our customers as best we can.”

Airbus decided to continue A320neo production in a linear way rather than holding off on building the aircraft. That should allow Airbus to deliver the aircraft in the second half of the year, when delivery rates will be “unprecedented,” Faury said. He expects the vast majority of the 100 parked aircraft to be delivered before the end of the year and believes that Airbus’ target of handing over 800 aircraft or more this year is still achievable.

The linear approach also limits the impact on other parts of the supply chain, he pointed out. However, it does have “a big impact” on Airbus, both in terms of production complexity and planning--as well as on Airbus’ working capital--to have large numbers of unfinished aircraft waiting to be delivered over an extended period.

Airbus was forced to suspend Pratt PW1100G-powered A320neo deliveries in February. Pratt had introduced into production modified knife edge seals to eliminate an inspection requirement, but in January fractures caused rotor vibration and stalling in four engines, two of which led to inflight shutdowns and two others to rejected take-offs. After Pratt went back to the original design seal as a quick fix, deliveries of Pratt-powered A320neos have resumed in May.

Both Pratt and CFM are “more or less” sticking to recovery plans they presented to Airbus at the beginning of the year, Faury said.

The situation on the CFM side was “more manageable” with delays of engine deliveries of around two months. But Airbus’ own delivery stream of CFM Leap-1A powered A320neos will also be “backloaded”, meaning heavily tilted towards the end of the year.

Faury still believes that “there is an appetite in the market” for higher delivery rates. Airbus has started studying rates of 70 or 75 single-aisles per month, but engine manufacturers have signaled a lukewarm response given their current challenges to keep pace with the ongoing rate increase from 50 to 60 aircraft per month. The next step of going beyond 60, likely initially to 63, would not happen until “the beginning of the next decade,” Faury said.

The additional ramp-up would require more automation and a different approach to production. “We do not want to invest into more of the same,” Faury said. He pointed at the new and fourth A320/A320neo final assembly line in Hamburg, which is planned to be opened later this year and which uses automation.

Jens Flottau, jens.flottau@aviationweek.com