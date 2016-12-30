The White House has published a detailed report on “hidden fees” in the price of goods and services, including airline tickets, and is calling for the growth in such fees to be mitigated or eliminated.

The 16-page report, titled The Competition Initiative and Hidden Fees, is produced by the Obama Administration’s National Economic Council.

Although the White House and US Department of Transportation (DOT) have criticized US airlines before on ancillary fees – and DOT regulates that they must be disclosed – this report appears to be a first attempt to address the practice of such add-on fees by wider service industries. Businesses such as hotels and concert-ticket distributors have been including additional fees for far longer than the airlines, but this is rarely recognized.

The report says that mandatory resort fees accounted for $2.04 billion or 16.6% of hotel revenue in 2015 and those fees were growing at a far faster rate than inflation. Service fees added to concert and sporting event tickets totaled more than $1.6 billion, the report says. Airline fees, including charges for checked bags and ticket change fees, amounted to $22.5 billion. The report also refers to fees routinely added on by car dealerships, colleges and the banking and telecommunications industries.

But it says airlines fees merit independent consideration “based on their volume and in their regulation.”

The report points out that unlike in other industries, the disclosure of mandatory fees in advertised airline prices is required by law. But it says that change fees and baggage fees

“operate in a gray zone between being truly mandatory fees and truly optional … [and] may be optional in a theoretical sense, yet in practice unavoidable for many passengers.”

That is why DOT is examining whether change and baggage fees should be included or disclosed by airlines in their advertised prices.

The report concludes that when pricing is unclear, it “threatens the competitive process by which consumers make decisions.”

It also claims that the growing use of hidden fees “threatens the incentives to create better goods and services.”

“All actors -- policymakers at all levels of federal and state government, the private sector, and researchers – need to build on the actions of administration and seek to mitigate or eliminate the growing use “hidden fees” across a number of industries,” the report concludes.

The full report can be seen here.

