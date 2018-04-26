Advocates for businesses tied to US travel applauded President Donald Trump’s pick to be the next secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, after he was confirmed by the Senate April 26, but said they expect him to keep to positions he testified he supported.

“In his confirmation hearing, Mr. Pompeo affirmed his commitment to upholding Open Skies agreements,” the US Travel Association said. “The Trump administration has expressed the value Open Skies creates for the economy and American workers, and has allowed the current agreements to remain in place. We are pleased that Mr. Pompeo has signaled he will hold to the administration's position.”

Pompeo was confirmed by senators in a 57-42 vote, including seven Democratic-aligned votes. That was a relatively partisan outcome considering presidential picks to be the nation’s top diplomat traditionally have received widespread blessing in the upper chamber considering the secretary is supposed to represent the president. Pompeo, a former House Republican, has been director of the CIA, a job he received after a Senate vote that included twice as many Democratic-aligned votes last year.

The travel trade advocates cited his legislative background as causes for optimism. “As a former lawmaker, Mr. Pompeo has engaged with constituents representing many segments of our industry, and supported issues of importance to the US travel community, including expansion and security enhancements to the critically important US Visa Waiver Program,” the association said.

The Partnership for Open & Fair Skies, a lobbyist coalition that includes many major US carriers and pilot associations and that has sparred with US Travel and others regarding Middle Eastern airlines, earlier embraced Pompeo, as well.

“We are pleased that Secretary-designate Pompeo is committed to enforcing our Open Skies agreements and recognizes their importance to the American airline industry,” spokeswoman Jill Zuckman said April 12 after Pompeo’s confirmation hearing. “For years, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar have repeatedly violated their agreements with the United States, pumping billions in government subsidies to their airlines and putting American jobs at risk. We look forward to working with Mr. Pompeo to hold the UAE accountable and to ensure that Qatar lives up to its new commitments.”

In January, Pompeo’s State Department predecessor, Secretary Rex Tillerson, confirmed Qatar committed that its state-owned Qatar Airways will release an audited financial statement within a year and will be more transparent regarding transactions, particularly with other Qatar-owned entities. The Qatari government also has assured the US that there are no plans for Qatar Airways to operate fifth-freedom flights to the US, although there is no guarantee the carrier will not do so in the future.

