The US Senate on Oct. 3 passed the bi-partisan FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018 by a 93-6 vote, clearing the way for the bill to be signed into law by US President Donald Trump. The legislation includes five years of FAA authorization and three years for US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) funding. “In creating new protections and enhancements for the flying public, this bill creates five years of stable policy direction for the aviation community,” said John ...