The US State Department has downgraded its travel advisory for US citizens travelling to Cuba for a second time since a “do not travel” warning went into effect in 2017.

An Aug. 23 travel notice posted to the Department’s website softened the advisory to a Level 2 warning, indicating travelers should “exercise increased caution.” It replaced the previous Level 3 warning, which went into effect in March and recommended travelers reconsider their trips altogether.

The heightened security warning initially went into effect last year, after numerous US Embassy employees were sickened in what US officials believe was a targeted attack against embassy personnel. All told, more than 20 American diplomats experienced symptoms ranging from dizziness, to concussions and hearing loss.

“The health attacks appear to target US government personnel, occurring primarily in the residences of US Embassy staff,” said State Department spokeswoman Julia Mason, in an emailed response to a query. “We still do not know the cause or source of the attacks and the investigation continues.”

The US Embassy in Havana is able to provide all routine and emergency services to US citizens, said Mason, adding that the State Department continues to recommend travelers avoid specific hotels in Havana, including the Hotel Nacional and the Hotel Capri.

The updated travel advisory also includes advice for US citizens who experience “acute auditory or sensory phenomena,” warning those who experience such symptoms to “immediately move to another area.”

The move to downgrade the travel advisory was cheered by advocates of greater engagement with Cuba. Collin Laverty, president of international travel agency Cuba Educational Travel, said “Cuba continues to be one of the safest countries in the world to visit and hundreds of thousands of Americans—and millions of global travelers—enjoy all that it has to offer each year with no health or security risks to note.”

While the US currently prohibits tourism to Cuba, Americans are authorized to travel there for a number of designated purposes including religious activity, family visits, athletic competitions and ‘Support for the Cuban People’ trips—a category that requires travelers to assemble a full-time schedule of activities designed to strengthen Cuban democracy and civil society.

US citizens traveling to Cuba totaled 266,000 for the first-half of 2018, excluding travel from Americans of Cuban origin on family visits, according to data from Reuters. That number is down 24 percent from 2017 levels, after the Trump administration rolled back access to Cuba in June 2017.

Following the 2017 rollbacks, US carriers Alaska Airlines, Silver Airways, Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines all pulled out of Cuba, while Minneapolis/St. Paul-based Sun County Airlines relinquished its US Department of Transportation-granted Cuba rights before even starting service to the island nation. That left American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, JetBlue Airways and United Airlines as the only US-based carriers serving Cuba.

Ben Goldstein, Ben.Goldstein@aviationweek.com