The US House has passed the recently announced, five-year bill to reauthorize the FAA on a 398-23 vote. The bill was passed late on Sept. 26, along with an extension to give the Senate additional time to schedule a vote. The upper chamber will have to pass its own short-term extension this week and will likely hold a vote on the bill next week, according to a staffer from the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee. Aside from reauthorizing the agency through 2023, the ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"US House passes FAA reauthorization bill, extension for Senate" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.