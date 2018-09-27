The US House has passed the recently announced, five-year bill to reauthorize the FAA on a 398-23 vote. The bill was passed late on Sept. 26, along with an extension to give the Senate additional time to schedule a vote. The upper chamber will have to pass its own short-term extension this week and will likely hold a vote on the bill next week, according to a staffer from the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee. Aside from reauthorizing the agency through 2023, the ...