The US Congress took a major step toward bringing an end to more than three years of contentious debate over FAA reauthorization with the House voting overwhelming to pass legislation that would authorize the agency through Sept. 30, 2023. The 393-13 House vote, and strong endorsements for the House FAA reauthorization bill from key leaders in both parties, makes passage in the Senate of a similar bill—and ultimately passage of a long-term FAA reauthorization bill by the full ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"US House passes FAA reauthorization bill to 2023" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.