A compromise bill to reauthorize the FAA could be taken up by the US House as early as next week, according to a staffer on the House Transportation and Infrastructure committee, who added that negotiations are on track and members remain optimistic about the prospects of passing the legislation before the fast-approaching Sept. 30 deadline.

The last major obstacle to passing the bill—a dispute about meal and rest breaks for truckers—was pulled from the compromise bill, clearing the way for the House to hold a vote on the new legislation. The House could then send the bill to the Senate as a “message,” a procedural move that would prevent the Senate from attaching any additional amendments to it.

Another option would be for the House to pass a short-term extension, even just for a few days, to give the Senate more time to pass the compromise legislation.

The last-minute maneuvering comes after a months-long battle over contentious language in the bill. Previous impasses included a push by House Transportation Committee chairman Bill Shuster (R-Pennsylvania) to spin off the Air Traffic Organization from the FAA, and efforts from Senate Commerce Committee chairman John Thune (R-South Dakota) to lower the 1,500-hr. flight training requirement for first officers at Part 121 airlines.

Still, the fate of a number of fraught provisions from the most recent iterations of the House and Senate bills remains unclear. These include separate provisions introduced by Sen. Ed Markey (D-Massachusetts) to restrict airlines from charging change, cancellation and bag fees that are “not reasonable and proportional to the costs incurred by the air carrier,” and to establish minimum seat dimensions including length, width and pitch—both of which face stiff opposition from airlines.

Another controversial provision, which has been strongly opposed by a cross-section of industry players, is an amendment from House Aviation Subcommittee Chairman Frank LoBiondo (R-New Jersey) that would forbid so-called flag of convenience carriers from operating in the US.

To be sure, aviation industry stakeholders in the US and elsewhere have remained firm that Congress must pass a proper, multi-year reauthorization of the FAA, arguing that a failure to do so would complicate long-term planning and budgetary efforts, and contribute to the ongoing uncertainty over emerging technologies like unmanned aerial systems (UAS).

“We can’t simply stop and restart our funding,” Airlines for America (A4A) CEO Nicholas Calio said during a Sept. 12 speech at the A4A Aviation Industry Summit in Washington DC. “There have been far too many short-term extensions over the years, and we need Congress to act swiftly, now.”

