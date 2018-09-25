UK pilots and European airports have welcomed the publication of UK government guidance on what will happen if the country leaves the European Union (EU) in March 2019 without an agreed-upon Brexit deal. Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the UK's regulator, has appealed to EU authorities to lift a ban on talking directly to the European Aviation Safety Authority (EASA) to resolve technical matters to help keep flights in the air after March. The UK government issued ...