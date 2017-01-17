US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) head Peter Neffenger will resign Jan. 20, the day President-elect Donald Trump assumes office.

Neffenger, formerly the vice commandant of the US Coast Guard, has been the TSA administrator since July 2015. He enjoys wide bipartisan support in Congress—the Senate confirmed him by an 81-1 vote—and there had been speculation that he would remain on the job following Trump’s inauguration. But TSA has confirmed Neffenger is leaving his post Jan. 20. No formal statement has been made.

Questions to TSA about whether there was consideration of Neffenger staying on were referred to the Trump transition team, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Trump will have to nominate a new TSA administrator who will have to be confirmed by the Senate.

During the prior US presidential transition—from George W. Bush to Barack Obama—in 2009, then-TSA administrator Kip Hawley also stepped down on inauguration day. The post remained open for more than 17 months until John Pistole became the administrator in June 2010.

Neffenger took the helm of TSA in July 2015, shortly after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) inspector general’s office issued a report detailing “red team” undercover investigators repeatedly bringing banned items through airport passenger checkpoints.

His most high-profile challenge came in the 2016 spring, when TSA checkpoint waits of more than 90 minutes and even as long as three hours in some instances wreaked havoc with air travel at major airports around the US. Neffenger said TSA quickly learned a number of lessons from the line crisis and made adjustments to fix the problem. “You do have to staff to meet the demands of the system,” he said at an industry conference in September 2016, adding, “We changed dramatically the way we operated.”

During his tenure, Neffenger sought to accelerate enrollments in the Pre-Check expedited screening program. He also worked to create a more uniform training program for TSA screeners. “I was surprised to discover when I came to TSA that there was no true, formal training program across the entire organization, at any level of the organization,” he told Congress at a hearing in May 2016. “To me, that’s foundational.”

Airports Council International-North America (ACI-NA) president and CEO Kevin Burke said in a statement that Neffenger should be credited with ushering in “a new era of efficiency and collaboration that has strengthened aviation security.” Burke expressed appreciation for Neffenger’s “willingness to work alongside airport operators and our airline partners.”

Airlines for America (A4A) president and CEO Nicholas Calio praised Neffenger for “a strong level of collaboration and an unprecedented attitude of positive problem-solving with stakeholders.”

Aaron Karp aaron.karp@penton.com