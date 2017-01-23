Ryanair Boeing 737-800
Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair is in no rush to set up a UK air operator’s certificate (AOC) following the UK’s decision to exit the European Union (EU), or Brexit. While negotiations over Brexit are still ongoing, it brings up major questions about route rights and ownership. There is a chance that Ryanair—as an EU airline—will not be able to operate domestic UK flights once the changes are made. Also, a European-owned entity may not be able to own the majority of ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Ryanair in no hurry to set up UK AOC" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.