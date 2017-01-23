Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair is in no rush to set up a UK air operator’s certificate (AOC) following the UK’s decision to exit the European Union (EU), or Brexit. While negotiations over Brexit are still ongoing, it brings up major questions about route rights and ownership. There is a chance that Ryanair—as an EU airline—will not be able to operate domestic UK flights once the changes are made. Also, a European-owned entity may not be able to own the majority of ...