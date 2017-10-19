Aeroflot A320
Russia spent RUB341.5 million ($5.9 million) on subsidies for the Kaliningrad subsidy program, which ran from May 15-Oct. 15, down 5.2% year-over-year, according to Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsia. The seven participating airlines—Aeroflot Airline, Ural Airlines, UTair Aviation, S7 Airlines, Red Wings Airlines, Nordavia and Saratov Airlines—carried 160,000 passengers on three routes from Kaliningrad to Moscow, St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg. On ...
