Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsia, has set a budget of RUB475.4 million ($8.5 million) for seven carriers to take part in a government-subsidized program on flights to Simferopol, Crimea.

The carriers are Aeroflot Airline, Alrosa Airline, S7 Airlines, Saratov Airlines, Red Wings, Izhavia and Ural Airlines. According to an official statement, the 2017 subsidy program comprises 36 destinations out of 61 routes that were approved by the government.

The program runs May 15-Nov. 30, during which the participating airlines are expected to carry 141,500 passengers.

The Crimea subsidy program was announced in 2014. It applies to young citizens under 23 years old and for pensioners, which include women older than 55 and men older than 60 years.

In 2016, 11 airlines took part in the program and carried 117,443 passengers from June 1-Nov. 30. The government spent RUB397.7 million on subsidies last year.

Separately, Rosaviatsia announced the budget for the 2017 Kaliningrad subsidy program has reached RUB341.5 million. Seven airlines will be also involved in that program, which runs from May 15-Oct.15. Airlines comprise Aeroflot, Nordavia Airline, UTair Aviation, S7 Airline, Ural Airlines, Red Wings and Saratov Airlines. They are expected to carry 181,000 passengers within the program.

The Kaliningrad subsidy program was launched in 2011 and includes routes to Moscow and St. Petersburg.