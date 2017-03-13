Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsia, has set a budget of RUB2.9 billion ($49 million) for 10 carriers to take part in a government-subsidized program on flights between Russia’s Far East and other parts of the country this year.

The carriers are Aeroflot Airline, Alrosa, Ikar, S7 Airlines, VIM Airlines, NordStar, Nordwind, Ural Airlines, UTair Aviation and Yakutia.

According to a government statement, the 2017 subsidy program comprises 50 destinations that connect the Far East and other parts of the country, plus six destinations in Far East inland.

The program runs from April 1-Oct. 31, 2017, during which the participating airlines are expected to carry around 447,000 passengers.

In 2016, the government subsidy program enabled nine airlines to carry 480,000 passengers at a cost of RUB3.25 billion.

Russian authorities launched the Far East subsidy program in 2009.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com