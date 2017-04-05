Russian president Vladimir Putin signed a bill allowing Russia to join the Montreal Convention April 4. The law was adopted by the Russian parliament at the end of March.

According to a Kremlin statement, it will bring air transport legislation in compliance with global standards as well as increase the responsibility of Russia’s airlines.

The Montreal Convention was signed in 1999 to replace the Warsaw Convention and all its related instruments. The document introduces a modernized and uniform legal framework governing airlines’ liability in the event of damage caused to passengers, baggage or goods during international journeys.

In 2016, IATA urged Russia to adopt several international agreements, such as the 1999 Montreal Convention to provide global standard risk coverage for passengers and shippers and to facilitate e-cargo implementation.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com