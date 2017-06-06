The first effects of the flight ban placed on Qatar Airways by several Arab states began to be felt June 6, as air traffic between the emirate and Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE and Egypt came to a halt.

Brief notices on the websites of Saudia, Emirates, Etihad and Gulf Air informed passengers that services to the Qatari capital, Doha, had ceased until further notice.

For its part, Qatar Airways said it had suspended all flights to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kingdom of Bahrain and Egypt. All the airlines involved said they would attempt to re-book affected passengers on to alternative carriers to get them to their intended destinations, or as close to them as was possible on their respective route networks.

Having been barred from Saudi airspace, Qatar Airways organized three charter flights using Oman Air aircraft June 6 to carry its passengers from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia to Muscat, the Omani capital. A connecting Qatar Airways flight then carried the passengers onward to Doha.

The Qatari carrier said its long-haul flights to Europe and the Americas were unaffected by the closure of Saudi and Bahraini airspace to it.

However, additional flying time has already become necessary to circumvent the airspace ban. The FlightRadar24 website tracked Qatar Airways flights after the closure of the neighboring airspace; it showed the airline’s flights heading out northeast over the Gulf, then turning north over Iran and into Turkey before heading for Europe, rather than taking the more direct route over Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the official Saudi Press Agency said the country’s regulator, the General Authority of Civil Aviation, had canceled all licenses granted to Qatar Airways and had instructed it to close all its offices in Saudi Arabia within 48 hours. Media reports from Bahrain said the island nation had also ordered the closure of Qatar Airways’ offices there.

The flight bans were implemented as the IATA AGM was being staged in Cancun. Asked about the situation during a press conference, IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said states had a right to their borders, but "we would like connectivity to be re-established and the sooner the better."

