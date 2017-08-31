Several major European airlines are urging the European Union (EU) to play hard ball with the UK in the latter’s negotiations to exit the bloc (Brexit), Irish LCC Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said Aug. 31. Speaking in London, O’Leary said there was an active lobbying effort by European carriers on the issue. They want either to enforce humiliating terms over the issue of aviation regulation on the UK and, if the British government refused to accept them, to engineer a ...