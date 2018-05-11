North Korea has committed to taking steps to improve its airspace safety, which could open the way for airlines to resume using North Korean airspace for overflights. ICAO officials traveled to North Korea this week to hold talks with the reclusive nation’s civil aviation authorities. During these meetings, North Korean aviation officials “made an unqualified pledge that no further unscheduled, unannounced missile testing or other activities hazardous to civil aviation will ...
