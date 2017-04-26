Italy is preparing an emergency bridge loan to keep Alitalia going, in hopes of finding a buyer, after employees derailed the carrier’s turnaround plan by rejecting a labor agreement. The Italian government has ruled out re-nationalizing the struggling airline, Economic Development Minister Carlo Calenda told Radio 24. That leaves only one option: providing Alitalia with a loan of €300–€400 million ($316-$421 million) to keep it operating for six months. Calenda said ...