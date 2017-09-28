US lawmakers are bumping up to the deadline for extending the FAA’s authorization, after a controversial bill passed the House of Representatives Sept. 28, but still faced an almost equally uncertain chance of becoming law. The House passed a bill that included a so-called “clean” six-month extension of the aviation agency’s current mandate. But the bill also included unrelated provisions that remain even more controversial, including creating private flood-insurance ...
