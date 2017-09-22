The FAA could be reauthorized through an extension of its current authority through March 31, according to language in a potential bill brewing in the US House of Representatives. The house proposal, titled the Airport and Airway Extension Act of 2017, would extend the Airport Improvement Program, expiring FAA authorities and operations, small community air service, navigation facilities, research and other aviation programs for the first half of fiscal 2018. In general, deadlines are moved ...
