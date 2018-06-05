The FAA will use its officially designated unmanned aircraft vehicle (UAV) test sites to demonstrate a low-altitude UAV traffic management (UTM) system for drones, as required by Congress. The agency plans to issue a request for information (RFI) this week to the seven UAV test sites, FAA chief scientist-architecture Steve Bradford said. Based on responses to the RFI, it will choose some or all the test sites to conduct a demonstration under the UTM system pilot program (UPP) ...