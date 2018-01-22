The US federal government went into partial shutdown mode on Saturday after a stopgap spending measure was blocked by the Senate.

As the blame game begins over who caused the fiscal fiasco, government agencies including the US Defense Department, FAA, NASA and Department of Homeland Security has begun furloughing nonessential or non-exempt staff and shutting down facilities, including workshops and laboratories.

Depending on how long this lapse in appropriations lasts, administration officials believe the scale of disruption could range from moderate to significant after an extended period without key government services. Civilian and contractor personnel will be hardest hit, but active military personnel must continue to serve even without pay regardless of what function they perform.

At the FAA, more than 17,800 of 45,668 staff positions will be furloughed. However, the Air Traffic Organization, Office of Aviation Safety, and Office of Security and Hazardous Materials Safety are exempt under life and safety provisions.

Regulatory, training and certification functions will be curtailed, the Department of Transportation’s updated contingency plan says. The agency will stop processing aircraft registration applications and exemptions for drone flights.

Homeland Security, which includes the Transportation Security Administration, Customs and Border Protection, and Immigration and Customs Security, said law enforcement personnel were exempt and would continue to work, meaning that security and immigration screening at airports would continue as normal.

This is the fifth time since 1990 that the Congress has failed to avert a government shutdown. This time, Senate Democrats and Republicans couldn’t agree on a four-week continuing resolution that would have funded the government until mid-February. Democrats were insisting that any bill include protections for approximately 690,000 immigrants brought to the US illegally by their parents who now face deportation.

The spending measure required 60 affirmative votes to advance through the Senate, but the tally fell short: 50-49.

In 2013, the government shut down for 16 days, with over 850,000 workers furloughed at one point. Closure of the FAA’s aircraft registry delayed delivery of 156 aircraft worth $1.9 billion total.

James Drew james.drew@aviationweek.com