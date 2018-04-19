China is permitting 30-day visa-free visits to Hainan, a tropical island province in the South China Sea and home of Hainan Airlines.

The policy is also likely to benefit Guangzhou-based China Southern Airlines, which has a branch company on the island.

The policy will take effect May 1.

The government said it will not require people from 59 countries to get visas before visiting Hainan. This is “to support the opening up of Hainan and to take a step in promoting international tourism,” among other reasons, it said.

The HNA Group, parent of Hainan Airlines, carried nearly 20 million passengers to and from the island in 2017.

China Southern was the second largest operator, carrying 8.4 million passengers.

Countries on the visa-free list are from Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Southeast Asia but not South Asia or Africa.

Bradley Perrett, perrett@aviationweek.com