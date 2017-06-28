Citizens of Antigua and Barbuda must carry paper visas for travel to Canada, following a determination that electronic travel authorizations for the Caribbean country are not meeting Canadian security standards.

Air Canada posted a notice that “any existing electronic travel authorization (eTA) issued to Antigua and Barbuda passport holders will no longer be valid, and these travelers will not be able to use their eTA to travel to Canada.” The new requirements went into effect June 27, coming directly from the Canadian government.

“After carefully monitoring the integrity of Antigua and Barbuda’s travel documents, the Government of Canada has determined that Antigua and Barbuda no longer meets Canada’s criteria for a visa exemption,” the Canadian government posted on its immigration, refugees and citizenship website, adding the country will continue to welcome visitors from the Caribbean two-island nation, “while protecting the integrity of our immigration system and ensuring the safety of Canadians.”

The Canadian government said it will “work closely with airlines to help facilitate travel for those already in transit to Canada” for 48 hours after the start of the paper visa imposition, through 5:30 a.m. June 29, but did not offer any additional details.

For citizens in Antigua and Barbuda who have already booked a flight to Canada, departing on or before July 11, visa applications will be prioritized through the visa office in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, via mailed applications or in-person.

Canada said most approved visa applicants receive a multiple-entry visa, allowing travelers to visit Canada as often as they choose, up to 10 years, and can stay for up to six months for each visit.

Air Canada flies a 6X-weekly route between Antigua (ANU) and Toronto (YYZ).

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com